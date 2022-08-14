Fortuna Düsseldorf - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Merkur Spiel-Arena / 14.08.2022
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Not started
-
-
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Lineups

Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
4
SV SandhausenSVS
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
8
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
32016
14
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
30212
