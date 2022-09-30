Hannover 96 - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Heinz von Heiden-Arena / 30.09.2022
Hannover 96
Not started
-
-
Hamburger SV
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
970221
2
SC PaderbornSCP
961219
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
