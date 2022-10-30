Hannover 96 - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Heinz von Heiden-Arena / 30.10.2022
Hannover 96
Not started
-
-
Karlsruher SC
Lineups

Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1472523
6
Hannover 96H96
1363421
10
Karlsruher SCKSC
1352617
