Hannover 96 - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Heinz von Heiden-Arena / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hannover-96/teamcenter.shtml
Hannover 96
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
650115
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
5
Karlsruher SCKSC
631210
10
Hannover 96H96
52127
16
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
50323
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC St. Pauli
1
2
SC Paderborn
89'
SV Darmstadt 98
2
2
1. FC Heidenheim
89'
Karlsruher SC
2
0
Hansa Rostock
90'
1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
Hamburger SV
19:30

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hannover 96 and SpVgg Greuther Fürth with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Hannover 96 and SpVgg Greuther Fürth news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.