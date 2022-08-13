Holstein Kiel - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Holstein-Stadion / 13.08.2022
Holstein Kiel
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Holstein Kiel

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
32107
3
SC PaderbornSCP
32016
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32016
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
10
Holstein KielKIE
31205
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
30030
