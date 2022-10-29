Holstein Kiel - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Holstein-Stadion / 29.10.2022
Holstein Kiel
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Lineups

Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3-5-2
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Holstein Kiel

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1365223
5
Hannover 96H96
1363421
6
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1362520
7
Holstein KielKIE
1355320
