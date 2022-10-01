Holstein Kiel - Hansa Rostock

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Holstein-Stadion / 01.10.2022
Holstein Kiel
Not started
-
-
Hansa Rostock
Lineups

Holstein Kiel
4-5-1
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Holstein Kiel

Hansa Rostock

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
970221
2
SC PaderbornSCP
961219
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
8
Holstein KielKIE
933312
9
Hansa RostockROS
940512
