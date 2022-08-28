Holstein Kiel - SV Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Holstein-Stadion / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/holstein-kiel/teamcenter.shtml
Holstein Kiel
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Lineups

Holstein Kiel
4-3-1-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Holstein Kiel
4-3-1-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Holstein Kiel

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
650115
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
5
Karlsruher SCKSC
631210
9
Holstein KielKIE
52218
14
SV SandhausenSVS
52036
