Karlsruher SC - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 8
BBBank Wildpark / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
751116
2
Hamburger SVHSV
750215
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
742114
5
Hannover 96H96
741213
9
Karlsruher SCKSC
731310
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Holstein Kiel
-
-
Hamburger SV
17:30
1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
17:30
Hannover 96
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
10/09
SC Paderborn
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
10/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Heidenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Heidenheim news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.