Karlsruher SC - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 12
BBBank Wildpark / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1181225
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1173124
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1171322
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1155120
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1152417
6
Karlsruher SCKSC
1152417
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC St. Pauli
-
-
Hamburger SV
17:30
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Hansa Rostock
17:30
Fortuna Düsseldorf
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
15/10
1. FC Magdeburg
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
15/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Karlsruher SC and SV Darmstadt 98 with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Karlsruher SC and SV Darmstadt 98 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.