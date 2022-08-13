Karlsruher SC - SV Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
BBBank Wildpark / 13.08.2022
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
SV Sandhausen
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
32107
3
SC PaderbornSCP
32016
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32016
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
6
SV SandhausenSVS
32016
16
Karlsruher SCKSC
30121
