SC Paderborn - 1. FC Magdeburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Benteler-Arena / 03.09.2022
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

1. FC Magdeburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
641113
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
16
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
61144
Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SC Paderborn and 1. FC Magdeburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 3 September 2022.

