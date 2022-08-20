SC Paderborn - Holstein Kiel

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Benteler-Arena / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/holstein-kiel/teamcenter.shtml
Holstein Kiel
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

Holstein Kiel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hamburger SV
-
-
SV Darmstadt 98
17:30
1. FC Magdeburg
-
-
Hannover 96
17:30
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
Karlsruher SC
20/08
SV Sandhausen
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
20/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SC Paderborn and Holstein Kiel with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest SC Paderborn and Holstein Kiel news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.