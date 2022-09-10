SC Paderborn - SSV Jahn Regensburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Home Deluxe Arena / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
SSV Jahn Regensburg
5-4-1
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
SSV Jahn Regensburg
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
751116
2
Hamburger SVHSV
750215
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
742114
5
Hannover 96H96
741213
12
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Holstein Kiel
-
-
Hamburger SV
17:30
1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
17:30
Hannover 96
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
10/09
Karlsruher SC
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
10/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SC Paderborn and SSV Jahn Regensburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest SC Paderborn and SSV Jahn Regensburg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.