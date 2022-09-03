SpVgg Greuther Fürth - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
641113
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
11
FC St. PauliSTP
62228
17
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
60333
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Heidenheim
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
17:30
Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
17:30
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
Holstein Kiel
03/09
SC Paderborn
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
03/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SpVgg Greuther Fürth and FC St. Pauli with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest SpVgg Greuther Fürth and FC St. Pauli news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.