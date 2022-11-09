SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 16
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3-5-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
15101431
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
Hannover 96H96
1683527
5
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
15
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
1537516
