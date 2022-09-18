SpVgg Greuther Fürth - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
3
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
18
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
80444
