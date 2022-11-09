SSV Jahn Regensburg - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 16
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 09.11.2022
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
15101431
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
Hannover 96H96
1683527
5
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
9
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
1553718
11
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1545617
