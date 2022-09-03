SSV Jahn Regensburg - Holstein Kiel

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/holstein-kiel/teamcenter.shtml
Holstein Kiel
Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Holstein Kiel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
641113
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
7
Holstein KielKIE
632111
13
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
62137
