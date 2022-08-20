SSV Jahn Regensburg - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 20.08.2022
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
Karlsruher SC
Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
6
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
42117
14
Karlsruher SCKSC
41124
