SSV Jahn Regensburg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-5-1
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1045117
12
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
1032511
17
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
101548
