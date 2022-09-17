SV Darmstadt 98 - 1. FC Nürnberg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 17.09.2022
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
843115
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
842214
11
1. FC NürnbergFCN
831410
