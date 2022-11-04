SV Darmstadt 98 - Hannover 96

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hannover-96/teamcenter.shtml
Hannover 96
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Hannover 96

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1485129
2
Hamburger SVHSV
1491428
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1482426
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Hannover 96H96
1473424
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hansa Rostock
-
-
SV Sandhausen
04/11
Karlsruher SC
-
-
Holstein Kiel
05/11
Fortuna Düsseldorf
-
-
FC St. Pauli
05/11
1. FC Heidenheim
-
-
SC Paderborn
05/11

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Hannover 96 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest SV Darmstadt 98 and Hannover 96 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.