SV Sandhausen - Hannover 96

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hannover-96/teamcenter.shtml
Hannover 96
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

Hannover 96

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
843115
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
842214
6
Hannover 96H96
842214
13
SV SandhausenSVS
82248
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
Karlsruher SC
16/09
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Holstein Kiel
17/09
SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
17/09
Hansa Rostock
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
17/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Sandhausen and Hannover 96 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 16 September 2022.

Catch the latest SV Sandhausen and Hannover 96 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.