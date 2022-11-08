SC Paderborn - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 16
Home Deluxe Arena / 08.11.2022
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
15101431
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
SC PaderbornSCP
1582526
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1582526
18
Arminia BielefeldDSC
15321011
