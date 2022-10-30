SC Paderborn - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Home Deluxe Arena / 30.10.2022
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
Hamburger SV
Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1472523
