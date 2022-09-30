SC Paderborn - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Home Deluxe Arena / 30.09.2022
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
SV Darmstadt 98
Lineups

SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-4-3
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
970221
2
SC PaderbornSCP
961219
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
