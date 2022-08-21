SpVgg Greuther Fürth - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-kaiserslautern/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
5
Holstein KielKIE
52218
9
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
42117
15
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
40313
