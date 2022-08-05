SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-4-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
22006
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
22006
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
22006
4
FC St. PauliSTP
21104
5
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
21104
15
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
20111
18
Karlsruher SCKSC
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SV Sandhausen
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
05/08
Hamburger SV
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
06/08
SC Paderborn
-
-
Hannover 96
06/08
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
06/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Karlsruher SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 August 2022.

Catch the latest SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Karlsruher SC news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.