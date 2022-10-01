SpVgg Greuther Fürth - SV Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-5-1
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-5-1
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
970221
2
SC PaderbornSCP
961219
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
15
SV SandhausenSVS
92258
17
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
91447
