SSV Jahn Regensburg - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 18.09.2022
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
FC St. Pauli
Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
3
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
11
FC St. PauliSTP
824210
16
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
82248
