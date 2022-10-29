SSV Jahn Regensburg - Hansa Rostock

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Hansa Rostock

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1365223
5
Hannover 96H96
1363421
9
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
1353518
13
Hansa RostockROS
1342714
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
17:30
1. FC Magdeburg
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
17:30
Holstein Kiel
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
29/10
1. FC Kaiserslautern
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
29/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SSV Jahn Regensburg and Hansa Rostock with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest SSV Jahn Regensburg and Hansa Rostock news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.