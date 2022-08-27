SV Darmstadt 98 - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 27.08.2022
SV Darmstadt 98
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
1. FC Heidenheim
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-4-3
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-4-3
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
531110
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
5
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
