SV Darmstadt 98 - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
742114
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
4
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
5
Holstein KielKIE
733112
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
61144
