SV Darmstadt 98 - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 08.10.2022
SV Darmstadt 98
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1045117
