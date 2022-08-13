SV Darmstadt 98 - Hansa Rostock

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Hansa Rostock

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
42117
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
8
Hansa RostockROS
32016
9
SV Darmstadt 98D98
32016
