SV Darmstadt 98 - Holstein Kiel

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/holstein-kiel/teamcenter.shtml
Holstein Kiel
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Holstein Kiel
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Holstein Kiel
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Holstein Kiel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1283127
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1281325
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
5
Hannover 96H96
1262420
6
Holstein KielKIE
1254319
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hansa Rostock
-
-
1. FC Kaiserslautern
21/10
1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
Hannover 96
22/10
Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
SC Paderborn
22/10
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
SV Sandhausen
22/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Holstein Kiel with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 October 2022.

Catch the latest SV Darmstadt 98 and Holstein Kiel news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.