SV Darmstadt 98 - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
17111534
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1796233
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1778229
5
Hannover 96H96
1784528
9
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
1647519
