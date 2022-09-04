SV Sandhausen - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 04.09.2022
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Lineups

SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen
1. FC Kaiserslautern
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
742114
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
4
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
5
Holstein KielKIE
733112
7
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
632111
14
SV SandhausenSVS
62046
