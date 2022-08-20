SV Sandhausen - 1. FC Nürnberg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Lineups

SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
10
SV SandhausenSVS
42026
13
1. FC NürnbergFCN
41124
