SV Sandhausen - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 30.10.2022
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

SV Sandhausen
3-5-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
SV Sandhausen
3-5-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1472523
12
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1344516
17
SV SandhausenSVS
1333712
