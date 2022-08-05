SV Sandhausen - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-dusseldorf/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3-5-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
22006
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
22006
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
22006
4
FC St. PauliSTP
21104
5
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
21104
10
SV SandhausenSVS
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Karlsruher SC
05/08
Hamburger SV
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
06/08
SC Paderborn
-
-
Hannover 96
06/08
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
06/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Sandhausen and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 August 2022.

Catch the latest SV Sandhausen and Fortuna Düsseldorf news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.