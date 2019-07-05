20,000 Barca fans turn out to greet new signing De Jong

The 22-year-old Netherlands international repeatedly kissed the badge on the Barcelona shirt while on the pitch to the delight of the fans and told them: "Putting the Barcelona shirt on for the first time makes me feel very proud."

De Jong played a crucial role in Ajax winning the Dutch league and Cup last season as well as knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the Champions League semi-finals, where they suffered a painful elimination to Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder, who has signed a five-year contract, strengthens Barca's affinity with Dutch football which began in 1973 with the signing of Johan Cruyff, who revolutionised the club as a player and later as a coach. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)