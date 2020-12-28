...

Tom Adams

Whoever thought they’d live to see a day when Lionel Messi was agitating to leave Barcelona and going to war with president Josep Maria Bartomeu? August 25 was an incredible day as the news erupted around Messi’s desire to quit the club on a free transfer. The peak moment was probably Luis Suarez endorsing a tweet from Carles Puyol which backed Messi in his decision. This was a club falling apart in real time. The fact Messi eventually ended up staying as he wasn’t up for a legal battle doesn’t diminish the fact that this was one of the biggest football stories in years. And will run and run across the rest of the season, as evidenced by Messi's latest comments.

Marcus Foley

AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In late December, AC Milan sat top of the Serie A table and Ibrahimovic had hit 10 goals in six games at the age of 39. It is illogical. Since his return to the club the 39-year-old forward has hit 20 goals in 24 league games or 22 in 30 games all in. That is a ridiculous return for any player at the elite level, never mind someone who is nudging toward their fifth decade.

Carrie Dunn

I said last year that Phil Neville's Team GB would not win the Olympics, and I suppose I was right, although not in the way I expected. However, Neville announcing his intent to step down from the England job without a job lined up was a bit of a surprise.

Tom Bennett

Aston Villa looked doomed to relegation when the season restarted in May, but an impressive surge in form saw them pull off the unlikely escape of the season. Jack Grealish’s strike on the final day ultimately saved his side after they had been seven points adrift just two weeks prior to the end of the season.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish celebrates scoring against West Ham Image credit: Getty Images

Dan Quarrell

Birmingham City took sporting absurdity to a new level with a truly inexplicable, and entirely unjustified, marketing decision in 2020. Retiring Jude Bellingham’s number 22 shirt in recognition – no, scrap that, wild speculation – of what he achieved, or may achieve, or may not achieve can only be seen as bizarre. Bellingham may be a great prospect and set to shine at Borussia Dortmund, but having lived on earth for just 16 years and 38 days at the time and only made his Blues debut in August 2019, it was comical to the point of being unbelievable and made a mockery of a gesture normally reserved for club legends.

Ben Snowball

That moment we all caught ourselves thinking ‘actually, Jose isn’t all that bad’. Mourinho’s spell at Tottenham seemed destined for shipwreck status – Poch was booted out too soon, a jaded squad was already on the decline and the dreaded third-season syndrome seemed intent on punching through early. But then the unlikeliest of saviours: a pandemic and a documentary. It allowed Mourinho to not only settle at a new club but also heal his public image. All or Nothing was an unavoidably transparent propaganda project but regardless of what you think about Mourinho the manager, Mourinho the man really isn’t as evil as we thought.

James Kilpatrick

Although he has barely played yet, the return of Gareth Bale to Tottenham was very quick and showed Spurs mean business. The transfer kickstarted some much-needed excitement back into the Premier League title race as it created a psychological shift. Tottenham fans began thinking 'do we finally have the firepower to win the league now?' Despite a December wobble, they are still in the hunt for the title.

James Walker-Roberts

That nobody at UEFA or FIFA thought ‘hey wait, is it a good idea to have footballers flying all over the world playing FRIENDLY matches while countries are in lockdown and people aren’t allowed out of their houses’. Qualification matches maybe. But friendly matches?! Meaningless bores at the best of times, why on earth were England going to play New Zealand (which became Republic of Ireland when NZ pulled out) in a friendly game in November, during a second lockdown in the country, before a double header of Nations League matches? Oh and one of those matches was a dead rubber against Iceland which was going to be played in ALBANIA! In a packed calendar, and during a global pandemic, the whole situation was completely bonkers and should not happen again.

