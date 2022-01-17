Refresh for latest updates

10:20 - How to watch the awards/when are they?

So as we alluded to earlier the awards will begin at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, but you may be wondering about some more information about the awards so here's a quick run down.

When are the awards?

The awards will take place today, Monday January 17 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET

Where will the awards take place?

The awards will take place in Zurich, Switzerland

How can I watch the FIFA Best ceremony?

The awards will be streamed across the FIFA social media and digital channels for free. (You'd hope so. It would be absolute highway robbery to charge for this)

For the full guide check out our explainer here

10:00 - Welcome

Greetings everyone! In a sport where there is a lot of nonsense we welcome you to what may take the nonsensical biscuit, the 2021 FIFA Best Awards! We will be running a live blog from now until the ceremony's end to bring you all the action from the awards. The ceremony will start around 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

The best Men's Player of 2021 Nominees

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG, Argentina)

The Best Women's Player of 2021 Nominees

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 Nominees

Roberto Mancini (Italian National Team, Italy)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City, Spain)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021 Nominees

Lluis Cortes (Barcelona, Spain)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea, England)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands National Team/England National Team, Netherlands)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG, Italy)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2021 Nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)

Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon, Chile)

Stephanie Lynn Marie-Labbe (Rosengard/PSG, Canada)

