LIVE

1. FC Magdeburg - Hallescher FC

3. Liga - 2 November 2019

3. Liga – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Hallescher FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stefan Krämer or Torsten Ziegner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Magdeburg and Hallescher FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Magdeburg vs Hallescher FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

