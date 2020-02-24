LIVE

Chemnitzer FC - FC Bayern München II

3. Liga - 24 February 2020

3. Liga – Follow the Football match between Chemnitzer FC and FC Bayern München II live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 24 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patrick Glöckner or Sebastian Hoeneb? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Chemnitzer FC and FC Bayern München II? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chemnitzer FC vs FC Bayern München II. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

