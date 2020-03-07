LIVE

FC Würzburger Kickers - SV Waldhof Mannheim

3. Liga - 7 March 2020

3. Liga – Follow the Football match between FC Würzburger Kickers and SV Waldhof Mannheim live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Schiele or Bernhard Trares? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Schiele or Bernhard Trares?

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Würzburger Kickers vs SV Waldhof Mannheim. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

