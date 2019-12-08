LIVE

MSV Duisburg - FC Bayern München II

3. Liga - 8 December 2019

3. Liga – Follow the Football match between MSV Duisburg and FC Bayern München II live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 8 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Torsten Lieberknecht or Sebastian Hoeneb? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between MSV Duisburg and FC Bayern München II? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MSV Duisburg vs FC Bayern München II. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

