LIVE

TSV 1860 München - FC Viktoria Köln

3. Liga - 2 November 2019

3. Liga – Follow the Football match between TSV 1860 München and FC Viktoria Köln live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Daniel Bierofka or Pavel Dotchev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between TSV 1860 München and FC Viktoria Köln? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSV 1860 München vs FC Viktoria Köln. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

